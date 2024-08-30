Whittier Trust Co. Buys 115 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $258,499,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,723,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,585,000 after buying an additional 598,002 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth $56,454,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 265.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 657,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,577,000 after buying an additional 477,682 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,941.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 458,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,183,000 after purchasing an additional 435,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.45.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:CAH opened at $112.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 49.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.82 and a twelve month high of $116.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.55.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $59.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.506 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.78%.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 26,716 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $2,908,570.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,091 shares in the company, valued at $26,574,187.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 26,716 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $2,908,570.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,091 shares in the company, valued at $26,574,187.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle D. Greene sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $435,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,491.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,963 shares of company stock worth $12,379,980 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

