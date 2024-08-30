Whittier Trust Co. Buys 8,900 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 21,707.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 45.5% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Tevis Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Price Performance

Liberty Global stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.16. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on LBTYA shares. Citigroup started coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $21.30 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Liberty Global from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Liberty Global

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.