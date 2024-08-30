Whittier Trust Co. Buys Shares of 1,000 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSPG. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,856,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPG opened at $80.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $590.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.56. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $68.97 and a 1 year high of $86.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

