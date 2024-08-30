Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $298,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 73.3% in the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 186,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $117.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.46 and a 12 month high of $118.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.41 and its 200 day moving average is $109.54.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

