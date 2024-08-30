Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEX. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in IDEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IEX stock opened at $205.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.76 and a fifty-two week high of $246.36.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 36.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IEX shares. Argus cut shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $265.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.50.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

