Whittier Trust Co. Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $980,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,262,000 after buying an additional 3,244,074 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Zoetis by 546.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,253,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,899 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $210,815,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $242,757,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTS opened at $182.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.63.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.11.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

