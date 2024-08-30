Whittier Trust Co. Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,497 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Encompass More Asset Management grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the second quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 4,487 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the second quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 8,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 37,504 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 12,104 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 4,369 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COP opened at $114.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $102.27 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Several equities analysts have commented on COP shares. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $159.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.65.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at $49,288,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

