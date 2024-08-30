Whittier Trust Co. Has $249,000 Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,972,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 7,379.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 723,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,834,000 after buying an additional 714,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GDDY opened at $165.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.15 and a 12-month high of $165.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.12% and a negative return on equity of 363.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GDDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on GoDaddy from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $63,044.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,661 shares of the company's stock, valued at $734,620.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total value of $72,221.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,666 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,129,947.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,413 shares of company stock valued at $6,510,706. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About GoDaddy

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

