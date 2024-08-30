Whittier Trust Co. Has $51,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 71.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,382,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,453,178,000 after buying an additional 1,529,202 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8,308.4% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,864,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770,782 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,671,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,108,000 after purchasing an additional 42,690 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,345,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,357,000 after buying an additional 15,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,209,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,724,000 after purchasing an additional 298,100 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $71.54 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $57.20 and a 52 week high of $72.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.88 and its 200 day moving average is $68.86.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

