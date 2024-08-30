Whittier Trust Co. Has $59,000 Stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 63.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Toast were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toast by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,677,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,248 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Toast by 12.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,924,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574,397 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Toast by 21.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,524,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,788 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Toast by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,913,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,280,000 after buying an additional 37,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 9.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,976,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,611,000 after buying an additional 833,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Toast

In other news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 80,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $1,938,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,773.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aman Narang sold 6,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $162,942.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,999,942.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $1,938,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,773.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 418,352 shares of company stock valued at $10,526,982 over the last 90 days. 13.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TOST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Toast from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.22.

Toast Price Performance

TOST stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $27.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of -49.25 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.17.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

See Also

