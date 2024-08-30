Whittier Trust Co. Has $79,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.9% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 17,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS stock opened at $81.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.46 and its 200 day moving average is $73.41. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $81.90.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 719 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

