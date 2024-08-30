Whittier Trust Co. Has $945,000 Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Relx were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RELX. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Relx by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Relx by 4.5% in the second quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Relx by 6.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

RELX opened at $47.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $32.37 and a fifty-two week high of $47.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.12.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

