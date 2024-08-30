Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Axonics were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Axonics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,668,000 after buying an additional 23,460 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics in the second quarter valued at about $1,698,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Axonics by 379.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Axonics by 20.0% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Axonics by 637.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 178,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,298,000 after acquiring an additional 154,149 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axonics alerts:

Axonics Stock Performance

Shares of AXNX opened at $69.10 on Friday. Axonics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.30 and a 12 month high of $69.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $114.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Axonics’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Axonics

Axonics Profile

(Free Report)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.