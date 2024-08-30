Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Albemarle by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after purchasing an additional 89,182 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $91.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $71.97 and a 12-month high of $203.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.94.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

ALB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Albemarle from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.10.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

