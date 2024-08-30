Whittier Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in shares of Graham by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Graham by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the 1st quarter worth about $5,256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graham by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,990,000 after buying an additional 20,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the 1st quarter worth about $857,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GHC stock opened at $792.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $742.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $734.64. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $563.39 and a twelve month high of $822.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $12.70 EPS for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 5.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

