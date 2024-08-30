Whittier Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KNSL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $443.38.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $485.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.01 and a 12 month high of $548.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $426.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $438.09. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $384.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.20 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 3.99%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.