Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 102 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.8% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.5% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 110.5% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $116.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.614 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.23%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $146.25 to $130.67 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.35.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

