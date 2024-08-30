Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 1,141 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Welltower

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.58.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $120.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.38 and a 1-year high of $121.48.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 330.86%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

