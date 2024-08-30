Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 1,256 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 530.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,493 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $210,379,000. Cincinnati Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at about $74,606,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,704,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,281,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,237 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 55,775,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,026 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $33,829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $23.33 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $23.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.95. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.35%.

Several research analysts have commented on RF shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.51.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

