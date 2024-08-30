Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 138 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 405.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,540,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,744,000 after acquiring an additional 126,231 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,348,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,000. WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

ELF opened at $150.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.60, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.47 and a 12-month high of $221.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.59.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $7,944,586.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,843,048.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,953 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $7,944,586.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,843,048.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 14,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $2,636,234.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,385,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 97,390 shares of company stock valued at $18,264,873 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.43.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

