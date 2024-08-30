Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 158 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,946,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,040 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Arista Networks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,136,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,387,211,000 after acquiring an additional 55,312 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,049,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,270,000 after purchasing an additional 25,196 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $881,848,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $586,051,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ANET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.38.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $7,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.38, for a total value of $912,528.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,515.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $7,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,550.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,296 shares of company stock valued at $44,532,174. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Up 1.6 %

ANET opened at $346.62 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.25 and a twelve month high of $376.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

