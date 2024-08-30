Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 26 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $487.28 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $583.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $482.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $507.96.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.44). IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

