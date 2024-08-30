Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires New Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 47.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 986,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,211,000 after acquiring an additional 319,071 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 809,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,588,000 after buying an additional 165,067 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 49.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,226,000 after buying an additional 158,350 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth $21,860,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 130.9% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 198,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,065,000 after buying an additional 112,362 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

Shares of SITE opened at $140.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.02 and its 200 day moving average is $150.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.60 and a 12-month high of $188.01.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other news, Director Fred M. Diaz sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total value of $113,297.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

