Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $124.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.63.

Five Below Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $78.24 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.87 and a 12-month high of $216.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.82 and its 200 day moving average is $134.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Five Below

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.