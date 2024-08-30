Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 754.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 26,722.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,635,000 after buying an additional 30,998 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Saia by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Saia by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,377,000 after purchasing an additional 32,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $361,000.

Saia stock opened at $374.27 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $341.26 and a one year high of $628.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $428.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $478.57.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $823.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.60 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 12.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAIA has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Saia from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Saia from $501.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Saia from $523.00 to $566.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $526.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $488.87.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

