Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 449 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPIE. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 63.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

JPIE opened at $46.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.40. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $46.16.

JPMorgan Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.