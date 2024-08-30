Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 56 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1,402.9% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $870,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $778,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7,574.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 123,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,879,000 after buying an additional 122,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total transaction of $663,330.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $519.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $414.56 and a 1 year high of $521.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $465.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $461.96.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.43. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 57.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $565.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $467.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $523.20.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

