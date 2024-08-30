Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 73 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 157.1% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.29.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,447,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,447,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,243 shares of company stock valued at $14,216,550. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $355.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $184.02 and a 12-month high of $359.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $336.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.45.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

