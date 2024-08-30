Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Cuts Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.40.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $277.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.27. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

