Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $197.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.75 and a 52 week high of $201.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

