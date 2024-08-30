Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Decreases Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,673 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Pool by 154.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 124,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,856,000 after acquiring an additional 75,655 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pool by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 306,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,651,000 after purchasing an additional 123,387 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,794,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the first quarter worth $4,436,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 153,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,128,000 after buying an additional 27,890 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Price Performance

Shares of Pool stock opened at $350.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $336.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.86. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $293.51 and a twelve month high of $422.73.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.09. Pool had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Pool’s payout ratio is 37.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Pool from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens cut their price target on Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on POOL

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.