Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 844,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,086,000 after purchasing an additional 149,602 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 627,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,723,000 after buying an additional 50,839 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 498,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,969,000 after acquiring an additional 69,690 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,869,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 267,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter.

BBIN opened at $62.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.10 and a 200-day moving average of $59.76. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.83.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

