Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Decreases Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Certuity LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

TROW opened at $104.96 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $122.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.44 and its 200 day moving average is $113.89. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.42.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.01). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

