Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Equinix by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $870.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $876.71.

Equinix Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $818.74 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $677.80 and a 1-year high of $914.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $790.49 and a 200 day moving average of $795.25. The firm has a market cap of $77.70 billion, a PE ratio of 82.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is 170.91%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

