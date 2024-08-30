Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 1,146.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHH. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 144.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.4% in the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 163.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 13,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $1,658,435.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,501.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 13,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $1,658,435.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,501.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 13,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $1,632,410.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,330.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.18.

CHH stock opened at $127.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.51. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.91 and a 52 week high of $134.44.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $435.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.29 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 748.46% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

