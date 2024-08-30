Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $1.17 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Choreo LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $132.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.23. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $133.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.9304 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

