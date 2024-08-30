Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,037,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,740,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 845,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,738,000 after purchasing an additional 95,029 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 442.2% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 794,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,679,000 after purchasing an additional 648,198 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 771,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,073,000 after acquiring an additional 232,787 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 368,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,225,000 after acquiring an additional 132,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $2,015.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,141.04 and a 52 week high of $2,048.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,759.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,646.20.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,067.92.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

