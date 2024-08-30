Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $1.51 Million Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 777.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,950.00.

Diageo Trading Up 0.3 %

DEO opened at $133.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $119.48 and a 12 month high of $171.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Diageo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.37%.

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.