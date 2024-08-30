Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $28,000 Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 25.0% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 656,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,886,000 after acquiring an additional 131,416 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in TC Energy by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 264,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,023,000 after purchasing an additional 23,910 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 9.0% during the second quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TRP opened at $45.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.76. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $45.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.54.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.29. TC Energy had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.702 dividend. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 144.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays upgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

