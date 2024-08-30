Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $29,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 56.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,103,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,081,000 after purchasing an additional 142,063 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,707,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,959 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,673,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,016 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 171.3% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,761,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 206.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 998,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,104,000 after purchasing an additional 673,186 shares during the period.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TLH opened at $108.16 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $110.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.58.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.