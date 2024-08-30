Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $37,000 Stock Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,863 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Barclays by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,323,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,896 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,750,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after purchasing an additional 695,502 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Barclays by 6,028.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,718,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,339 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Barclays by 20.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,533,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,493,000 after purchasing an additional 265,200 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Barclays by 1,502.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,711,000 after buying an additional 1,262,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Barclays Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $12.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average of $10.33.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 16.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.2684 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 21.64%.

Barclays Profile

(Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.