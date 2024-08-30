Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $40,000 Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,027 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 347.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Fox Advisors raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. HSBC raised Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Down 1.1 %

GLW stock opened at $41.87 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $46.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 58.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.75%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

