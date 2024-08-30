Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $43,000 Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 98.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79,878 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,096,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,975,000 after buying an additional 1,516,975 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,922,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,954,000 after acquiring an additional 777,456 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,516,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,005,000 after purchasing an additional 154,355 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,150,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,119,000 after purchasing an additional 141,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,797,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,966,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:IPG opened at $32.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $35.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 27.98%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

