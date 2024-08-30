Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $45,000 Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 10,233.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth $256,862,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at $77,075,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Rollins by 217.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,468,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,668 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth about $47,089,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Rollins by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,688,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,744,000 after purchasing an additional 855,882 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $50.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 56.29, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.64.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Rollins had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $158,222.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $158,222.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $224,084.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,999.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,017 shares of company stock valued at $948,707 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Rollins in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rollins

About Rollins

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.