Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $46,000 Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 192.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLB. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter worth $462,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,344,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $185,791,000 after buying an additional 60,114 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.1% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 376,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,853,000 after buying an additional 11,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 398.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE DLB opened at $71.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.35 and a twelve month high of $90.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.31.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $288.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.26 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 15.00%. Research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLB. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Further Reading

