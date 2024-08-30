Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $47,000 Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.13.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $167.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.09. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $173.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.62.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Naftali Holtz purchased 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,755,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $919,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Naftali Holtz bought 5,350 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.