Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $48,000 Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in V.F. by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 146,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 30,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in V.F. by 23.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,481,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,502,000 after acquiring an additional 473,373 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 230,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,843,972.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 75,200 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,828.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $250,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,843,972.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 115,200 shares of company stock worth $1,592,152 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Trading Up 0.4 %

VFC stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average is $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.52.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on V.F. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Argus raised shares of V.F. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of V.F. from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

