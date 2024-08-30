Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $49,000 Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 166.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Exponent by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 231,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after buying an additional 18,429 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in Exponent by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 119,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,482,000 after purchasing an additional 63,855 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exponent by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 24,455 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 276,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,864,000 after buying an additional 17,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Exponent by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,741,000 after buying an additional 22,410 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Exponent in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $653,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,541,302.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exponent news, VP John Pye sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $415,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $653,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,742 shares in the company, valued at $7,541,302.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,956 shares of company stock worth $3,063,900. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Price Performance

Shares of EXPO opened at $107.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.39. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.16 and a beta of 0.65. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $64.61 and a one year high of $108.80.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $132.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.83 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 19.35%. Exponent’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.57%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

