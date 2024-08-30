Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $625,000 Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.45.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $113,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,935.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $113,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,935.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,112 shares of company stock valued at $8,781,571 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $230.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $114.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $244.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

