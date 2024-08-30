Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $697,000 Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,123,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,969,000 after buying an additional 2,917,668 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth about $958,253,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Sempra by 1.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,578,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,534,000 after acquiring an additional 233,819 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Sempra by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,077,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,912,000 after acquiring an additional 507,622 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sempra by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,405,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,472,000 after acquiring an additional 86,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Trading Down 0.0 %

SRE opened at $81.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.07 and its 200-day moving average is $74.50. Sempra has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $83.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Activity

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRE

Sempra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.